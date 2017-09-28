‘What’s it going to take?’: Regina cop after stopping drunk driver with kids

REGINA — A Regina police officer has taken to Twitter, asking what it will take to stop impaired driving.

Const. Curtis Warnar said a driver pulled over Wednesday morning blew four times the limit while driving children to school.

Warnar was so frustrated that he tweeted a message saying that it was one of the few calls that truly bothered him over his nine years in the police service.

He ended the tweet with the hashtag "please stop."

Warner also thanked a witness who called in, saying it prevented a potentially fatal situation.

The post on the Regina Police Service Facebook page was shared more than 1,300 times in less than 24 hours.

“Impaired driving kills, destroys lives and is 100 per cent preventable,” he wrote in the post. "It needs to stop… what is it going to take?”

(CJME)

CJME, The Canadian Press