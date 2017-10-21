WATCH: The heavy rains won’t be letting up this evening. Ceilidh Millar has your long range forecast.

The third storm in less than a week will bring heavy rains and strong winds to the Island on Saturday evening. A rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada remains in effect for Greater Victoria. Winds could gust up to 90 km/h but will ease late this evening. Rainfall amounts could exceed 50 mm by Sunday. There is also a wind warning in effect for communities from Courtenay to Campbell River, as winds reach 70 to 90 km/h over coastal sections. Conditions will begin to clear by Sunday afternoon.