WATCH: Periods of rain will continue during the overnight hours. Ceilidh Millar has your long range forecast live from Gordy Dodd’s 19th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

The thick cloud cover is expected to move through during the overnight hours on Saturday, before the sunshine makes its return by Sunday morning. Daily temperature values will hover near 12 to 16 degrees across the Island. The sunny conditions and pleasant temperatures will remain for Thanksgiving on Monday!