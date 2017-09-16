WATCH: A big change in the weather pattern is set to hit the province this weekend. Ceilidh Millar has your full forecast.

Enjoy the last of these summery conditions as a major shift in our recent weather pattern is expected to arrive on Sunday. The radar is picking up a cold front that will hit B.C.'s South Coast by tomorrow morning. Within the next 48 hours, this system is expected to bring 20 to 25 mm of rain to the majority of the Island. The Greater Victoria area could receive anywhere from 5 to 10 mm of precipitation. A wind warning has been issued for Courtenay to Campbell River as winds could reach 70 km/h over coastal sections by Sunday morning. This system will also impact temperatures which are expected to drop off by a few degrees this weekend.