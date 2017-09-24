CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Revered and reviled: The Gastown steam clock turns 40
September 24, 2017
Surrey RCMP called to two shootings at the same location
September 24, 2017
New rentals in Metro Vancouver a long time coming
September 24, 2017

World Rivers Day: how a B.C. river cleanup spawned an international movement

September 24, 2017
Vancouver police looking for high-risk sex offender
September 24, 2017
Airlines rev up to offer discount airfares — but don't be blinded by the price, say experts
September 24, 2017
B.C. joins national trend to clean up political fundraising — and we're paying for it
September 24, 2017
Mexican bakery in Surrey, B.C., raises money for earthquake victims
September 23, 2017

Canadian Press

WADA to renegotiate deal to keep headquarters in Montreal: ministers

September 24, 2017

Natacha Dupuis’s road to the Invictus Games started with a mountain bike

September 24, 2017

C’est la vie: Canadian energy producer accepts French drilling ban with a shrug

September 24, 2017

Waterton forest will renew after wildfire, but it will take decades: Experts

September 24, 2017

‘Where is she buried?’ Government prepares database on Inuit tuberculosis graves

September 24, 2017

‘Absolutely terrifying:’ Family faced big medical bill despite travel insurance

September 24, 2017

CHEK Sports

Dan Price goes for his first career WHL coaching victory Friday for the Victoria Royals
September 22, 2017
Victoria Royals hope forward Jared Legien reaches his full potential this season
September 21, 2017
Western Speedway: A family affair
September 20, 2017
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
September 18, 2017
Top Stories

Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
September 06, 2017

