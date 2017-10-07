Victims of fatal crash following Thursday police pursuit were teens:SIU

FREELTON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says two people killed Thursday when a car that was being chased by police slammed into a transport truck were teens from southwestern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says 15-year-old Nathan Wehrle of Cambridge, Ont., and 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt of London, Ont., were killed when their car hit the truck head-on in rural Hamilton.

The SIU says the teens were known to each other.

Investigators say a car was being followed by Waterloo regional police and collided head-on with a transport truck on Highway 6, killing the male driver and a female passenger.

Waterloo police previously said the force got a call Thursday morning from a concerned citizen reporting the possible abduction of a woman from Cambridge, Ont., -- but when police tried to pull the vehicle over, it didn't stop.

They say police pursued the car and a short time later, it slammed into a truck, killing the two occupants of the car.

The truck driver wasn't injured.

Police have not said whether the reports that a woman was abducted were substantiated.

The SIU was called in to investigate, as it is whenever there are reports involving police where there has been death or serious injury.

The Canadian Press