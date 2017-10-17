CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Best response to #MeToo is pledging #IWill and taking action, says Vancouver writer
October 17, 2017
Flood damage closes Okanagan parks for up to 18 months
October 17, 2017
Rezoning of Steveston's waterfront subject of contentious public hearing
October 17, 2017
Ship strike likely killed humpback whale found on B.C. shore, biologist says
October 17, 2017
'Nothing like this ever happens': small town hockey team to get $7.5M donation
October 17, 2017
Food columnist highlights new Vancouver restaurants that focus on fresh fish
October 17, 2017
Grab your umbrella: Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for Lower Mainland
October 17, 2017
Pacific oysters recalled due to toxin causing paralytic shellfish poisoning
October 17, 2017

Veteran investor Marc Faber booted from Sprott board after racist comments

October 17, 2017

Liberals tighten scope of passive-income measure for private corporations

October 17, 2017

Sidewalk Labs to help build connected community on Toronto waterfront: Trudeau

October 17, 2017

Judge awards largest punitive damage award in pedestrian crash: lawyer

October 17, 2017

Latest NAFTA round ends in a stalemate with plans to extend talks into 2018

October 17, 2017

Calgary’s mayoralty race likely a precursor for next provincial election: expert

October 17, 2017

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16
October 16, 2017
Victoria Royals Tyler Soy named the WHL Player of the Week
October 16, 2017
Game On! 10/15/17
October 15, 2017
Royals light up Thunderbirds in big bounce back win
October 15, 2017
Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders to meet in BCFC Cullen Cup Final
October 15, 2017
Sooke Boxing Club holds fundraiser for young local boxers
October 15, 2017
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017

