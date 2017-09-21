Utilities commission seeks more data on Site C before final recommendation

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
13°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Surrey Six investigators appeal heading to Supreme Court of Canada
Surrey Six investigators appeal heading to Supreme Court of Canada

Surrey Six investigators appeal heading to Supreme Court of Canada

September 21, 2017
Indigenous groups want Manitoban in MMIWG inquiry leadership
Indigenous groups want Manitoban in MMIWG inquiry leadership

Indigenous groups want Manitoban in MMIWG inquiry leadership

September 21, 2017
Distracted driver racks up $736 in fines in 8 minutes, caught twice
Distracted driver racks up $736 in fines in 8 minutes, caught twice

Distracted driver racks up $736 in fines in 8 minutes, caught twice

September 21, 2017
Fentanyl killed Gatineau couple found with unharmed child
Fentanyl killed Gatineau couple found with unharmed child

Fentanyl killed Gatineau couple found with unharmed child

September 21, 2017
Arvin Golic, convicted in swarming death, now accused of threats to ex-girlfriend
Arvin Golic, convicted in swarming death, now accused of threats to ex-girlfriend

Arvin Golic, convicted in swarming death, now accused of threats to ex-girlfriend

September 21, 2017
Trump orders widened sanctions targeting North Korean trade and cash flow
Trump orders widened sanctions targeting North Korean trade and cash flow

Trump orders widened sanctions targeting North Korean trade and cash flow

September 21, 2017
'Schools are already full, bursting': parents campaign for new downtown school
'Schools are already full, bursting': parents campaign for new downtown school

‘Schools are already full, bursting’: parents campaign for new downtown school

September 21, 2017
Proposed Richmond homeless shelter stirs controversy among neighbours
Proposed Richmond homeless shelter stirs controversy among neighbours

Proposed Richmond homeless shelter stirs controversy among neighbours

September 21, 2017

Canadian Press

New deadline established for competition to design navy’s new warships

September 21, 2017

Tax changes, anti-rich rhetoric have already inspired big fish to leave: Manley

September 21, 2017

Consumer agencies warn about flood-damaged cars from U.S. hitting Cdn market

September 21, 2017

Utilities commission seeks more data on Site C before final recommendation

September 21, 2017

B.C. elk wears antler-full of inner tube after second year tangling with trash

September 21, 2017

WestJet breaks ground on hangar to accommodate new Dreamliner 787 widebody jet

September 21, 2017

CHEK Sports

Western Speedway: A family affair
Western Speedway: A family affair

Western Speedway: A family affair

September 20, 2017
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

September 18, 2017
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home

Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home

September 17, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria

Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions’ arrival in Greater Victoria

September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

September 06, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media