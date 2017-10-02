CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

'It means security; it means everything': Assistance dogs celebrate graduation with their new partners
October 01, 2017
4 injured in Surrey, B.C., after motorcycle forces car into water-filled ditch
October 01, 2017
Meet the 30-year-old who steered B.C. through the worst wildfire season on record
October 01, 2017
Shane Koyczan reunites with estranged father in VIFF documentary
October 01, 2017
The fine art of picking political walk-out music
October 01, 2017
Fatal crash snarls West Vancouver traffic for weekend drivers
October 01, 2017
B.C. hospice takes patients on 'bucket list' experiences with virtual reality
October 01, 2017
First Nations, environmental groups to voice Trans Mountain pipeline opposition at hearings
October 01, 2017

Canadian Press

Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 2

October 02, 2017

More information expected from police in Edmonton terror investigation

October 02, 2017

Trial for former Lac-Megantic railway employees set to begin in Sherbrooke, Que.

October 02, 2017

Voters head to polls in Quebec City-area provincial byelection

October 02, 2017

Former astronaut to be installed today as Canada’s 29th Governor General

October 02, 2017

Canadian singer at Seahawks game chooses to not join anthem protest

October 01, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! - October 1st, 2017
October 01, 2017
Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place
October 01, 2017
Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated
October 01, 2017
Westhaver plays hero, Grizzlies defeat Rivermen in overtime
October 01, 2017
Royals look to remain unbeaten against slumping Blazers
September 30, 2017
Grizzlies stung by Vipers in home opener
September 30, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017

