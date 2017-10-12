Transportation Safety Board investigating grounding of bulk carrier in N.B.

BELLEDUNE, N.B. — Investigators are looking into the grounding of a large bulk carrier in New Brunswick.

Officials with the Transportation Safety Board headed to Belledune on Wednesday after the SBI Carioca ran aground.

It's not believed there were any injuries in the incident.

CBC reports that the large vessel hit a shoal and is carrying 65,000 metric tonnes of petcoke — a by-product of the oil refining process.

There were 23 crew on board and reports suggest there was no pollution as a result of the grounding near the entrance to the community in northeastern New Brunswick.

A website for the ship says it is flagged to the Marshall Islands and was travelling in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The Canadian Press