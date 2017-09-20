Toys “R” Us Canada granted creditor protection after U.S. parent’s bankruptcy

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Cloudy
12°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

76 days later, devastating Elephant Hill fire no longer a threat
76 days later, devastating Elephant Hill fire no longer a threat

76 days later, devastating Elephant Hill fire no longer a threat

September 20, 2017
41 per cent of B.C. business owners plan to sell within 5 years, survey finds
41 per cent of B.C. business owners plan to sell within 5 years, survey finds

41 per cent of B.C. business owners plan to sell within 5 years, survey finds

September 20, 2017
Fraser Health recalls Original Kulfi from Supreme Ice Cream and issues public health warning
Fraser Health recalls Original Kulfi from Supreme Ice Cream and issues public health warning

Fraser Health recalls Original Kulfi from Supreme Ice Cream and issues public health warning

September 20, 2017
Body of B.C. man who fell from Oregon cliff recovered
Body of B.C. man who fell from Oregon cliff recovered

Body of B.C. man who fell from Oregon cliff recovered

September 20, 2017
Previous B.C. Government scolded for late responses to FOI requests
Previous B.C. Government scolded for late responses to FOI requests

Previous B.C. Government scolded for late responses to FOI requests

September 20, 2017
Jarrod Bacon back in prison after strip club arrest
Jarrod Bacon back in prison after strip club arrest

Jarrod Bacon back in prison after strip club arrest

September 20, 2017
Winter is coming: B.C. highways and ski resorts see September snow
Winter is coming: B.C. highways and ski resorts see September snow

Winter is coming: B.C. highways and ski resorts see September snow

September 20, 2017
Some students with learning disabilities starting school late, lacking teachers
Some students with learning disabilities starting school late, lacking teachers

Some students with learning disabilities starting school late, lacking teachers

September 20, 2017

Canadian Press

Toys “R” Us Canada granted creditor protection after U.S. parent’s bankruptcy

September 20, 2017

Manitoba offers land to Indigenous community forced to relocate in 1950s

September 20, 2017

The Wednesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

September 20, 2017

Mulroney breaks ground for Mulroney Institute at Nova Scotia university

September 20, 2017

Quebec refuses opposition’s call to denounce Spanish government over Catalonia

September 20, 2017

Regina teen involved in girl’s murder minimizing role in death:youth worker

September 20, 2017

CHEK Sports

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

September 18, 2017
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home

Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home

September 17, 2017
Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

September 16, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria

Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions’ arrival in Greater Victoria

September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

September 06, 2017
Parents shocked École Margaret Jenkins Elementary field off-limits until April
Parents shocked École Margaret Jenkins Elementary field off-limits until April

Parents shocked École Margaret Jenkins Elementary field off-limits until April

September 05, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media