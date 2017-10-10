KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The family of a British Columbia university executive who died suddenly last month says the death was caused by an accidental overdose.

Relatives of Christopher Seguin say in a statement that the 39-year-old man was taken to hospital following an overdose in his hotel room in Victoria and died Sept. 22.

Seguin was vice-president of advancement at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops.

The institution initially reported he had been admitted to hospital with a critical illness.

The family statement says the cause of death doesn't diminish him as a loving husband and father, and as a cherished son, brother and friend.

Seguin, who was born in Pinawa, Man., leaves a wife and two young sons.

"Christopher’s passion and the boundless energy which he used to help improve the lives of others are the stories that deserve our focus," the statement said.

A celebration of Seguin's life will be held in Kamloops on Oct. 14. (CFJC)

The Canadian Press