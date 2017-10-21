WATCH: Eastern Vancouver Island was hit with storm number three Saturday bringing more rain and heavy winds. As Isabelle Raghem reports, it’s led to power outages for thousands.

Saanich resident Steve Bamford describes the moment when three transformers came crashing down on McKenzie near Saanich Rd. Saturday morning.

"I live on the top floor across the street and I was lying in bed and I heard a big loud boom and a big white flash and the power went out," Bamford explains, "it lit up my whole curtain so it was pretty spectacular."

More than 2,200 in Saanich woke up without power Saturday as a result of downed power lines. By the afternoon, that number had gone down to 1,300.

"I saw a flash, flash boom," says nearby resident Mike Hays "it was loud, it shook the windows."

"A private pole broke as a result of the windstorm," tells BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk, "it caused three spans of our lines to come down and with the line on the ground, it's my understanding that a car hit the telTelusne that was on the ground."

Saanich Police not reporting any injuries as a result of the crash.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jonathan Bay says the strong gusts and heavy rainfall are part of storm number three making its way through the South Coast this weekend.

"In the past six to seven days, we've had a series of low-pressure systems and each of them giving period of heavy rain and strong winds to various parts of the inner South Coast, from Campbell River all the way to Victoria."

While Bau says the weather is supposed to ease by Sunday, the storm won't have completely past until Monday. He says "heavy rains and localized flooding" are some things to watch for in the next few days.

B.C. Hydro is hopeful all Saanich residents will have their power restored by 6 p.m. on Saturday.