The Latest: Melania Trump encourages US athletes at games

WASHINGTON — The Latest on first lady Melania Trump leading the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games in Toronto (all times local):

5 p.m.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is urging Americans competing in an Olympic-style athletic contest to "bring home the gold."

Nearly 100 athletes are participating in the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded service members and veterans founded by Britain's Prince Harry.

Mrs. Trump is leading a U.S. delegation to this year's event, which opens Saturday in Toronto.

At a reception for the American athletes and their families, the first lady wished them good luck but said she knows they won't need it.

She told them to "take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold."

More than 550 people from 17 countries are expected to compete in sports as varied as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball during the coming week.

___

2:40 p.m.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is meeting with Britain's Prince Harry in Toronto.

Mrs. Trump travelled to the Canadian city to support American athletes participating in the Invictus Games.

The games are an Olympic-style competition for wounded service members and veterans that was founded by the prince in 2014.

Mrs. Trump will also meet with Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and address the nearly 109 U.S. athletes who are competing in the weeklong event.

She'll attend Saturday night's opening ceremony before returning to the White House.

___

12:30 a.m.

Melania Trump is set to take her biggest step yet as first lady. She's leading the U.S. delegation to an international sporting event in Toronto for wounded service members, her first solo trip representing the U.S. without President Donald Trump at her side.

Saturday's daylong stop also includes a brush with British royalty.

Mrs. Trump is scheduled to meet with Britain's Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014.

She's also meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and delivering remarks at a reception for the nearly 100 U.S. athletes participating in the weeklong Olympic-style competition. Mrs. Trump will also attend Saturday's opening ceremony.

The first lady accompanied Trump on all his international trips this year. Saturday will be the first time she crosses the border alone.

The Associated Press