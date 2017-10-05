CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

B.C. man shot in head at Las Vegas concert begins long trip home
October 05, 2017
Can companies help curb distracted driving?
October 04, 2017
Historic Condill Hotel to be demolished in Fort St. John, B.C.
October 04, 2017
Fraser River salmon impacted by floodgates, according to new SFU study
October 04, 2017
'He really nailed it': young B.C. whale watcher lands pose of a lifetime
October 04, 2017
Province OKs rent-to-own program that helps 'avoid' foreign buyers' tax
October 04, 2017
B.C. teacher shortage not a crisis, says public school employers' association
October 04, 2017
3 dead after collision on Highway 3 near Grand Forks
October 04, 2017

Canadian Press

Cape Breton man posts unsettling image of brother before he succumbs to overdose

October 05, 2017

Six stories in the news for today, Oct. 5

October 05, 2017

Ontario to tackle scalper bots, ticket resales in broad consumer protection bill

October 05, 2017

Technology companies clash on cross-border flow of digital data under NAFTA

October 05, 2017

Canadian shot in head at Vegas concert begins long trip home

October 05, 2017

Calgary opens up drive-thru voting booth for its municipal election

October 04, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria Woman to run in marathon after 210lb transformation
October 04, 2017
Tyler Soy and Chaz Reddekopp are both coming back to the Victoria Royals
October 04, 2017
Vikes' Hegadoren takes unique route to university basketball
October 03, 2017
Game On! - October 1st, 2017
October 01, 2017
Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place
October 01, 2017
Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated
October 01, 2017
Top Stories

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017

