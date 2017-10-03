Tax change proposals divisive, but more favour Liberal position: poll

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that Canadians who support the Liberal government's tax-change proposal outnumber those opposed to the idea — barely.

The Ekos-Canadian Press survey found that based on what people know of the idea, 49 per cent of respondents support it, while 44 per cent are against.

The Liberals are proposing three updates to the tax code to close loopholes they say let the wealthiest Canadians pay less tax — changes the Opposition says will have far wider and negative implications for small businesses.

The poll surveyed 3,855 people over a 10-day period in September as the issue dominated the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.

Of those surveyed, 53 per cent said they support the Liberal argument that the changes will create a fairer tax system, while 40 per cent agreed with a statement that the changes amount to a tax grab.

The poll, which reached respondents on both cellphones and land lines, carries a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The Canadian Press