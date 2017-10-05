Task force developed between Ottawa, Inuit to tackle sky-high tuberculosis rates

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will work with Inuit communities to develop a task force to combat sky-high rates of tuberculosis among the Inuit population.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says the rate of tuberculosis among Inuit in 2015 was more than 270 times higher than the rate in the non-Indigenous, Canadian-born population.

Nunavut has the highest rate of active tuberculosis at 119.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Philpott says tuberculosis has been present in Inuit for more than a century, adding political will, tremendous organization and resources will be required to tackle it.

Natan Obed, the president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami — a national Inuit organization — says the current rate of tuberculosis among the Inuit population is simply unacceptable.

He says the development of the task force is a "monumental step forward", noting the federal government has never pledged — until now — to work together with Inuit on a path towards the elimination of the disease.

The Canadian Press