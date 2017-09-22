Suspect in Amber Alert case to be transferred back to Quebec today: police

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say the suspect at the centre of last week's Amber Alert case will be transferred today from an Ottawa hospital to Quebec.

Provincial police Sgt. Ann Mathieu wouldn't say where the suspect will be transferred in the province.

The 41-year-old had allegedly been in a coma after an alleged suicide attempt in police custody.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the suspect's six-year-old boy after they discovered the body of the child's mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal.

Ontario police arrested the suspect one week ago in eastern Ontario, where his son was found safe in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of the boy's mother.

His lawyer says he will be questioned by police regarding the disappearance of Yvon Lacasse, a 71-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday in Arundel, Que., about 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The six-year-old was found by police in Lacasse's car in Ontario.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday in Saint-Jerome, Que.

The Canadian Press