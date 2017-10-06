Struggling Saint John mourns lost pipeline: ‘A huge economic blow’

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The death of the Energy East Pipeline project is sounding an ominous toll in the New Brunswick city that would have been on the receiving end of the oil and much of the revenues.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling says it's disappointing and an economic blow to his city that was banking on the jobs and revenues the project would have brought.

The $15.7-billion pipeline project would have carried western crude to the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John and an export terminal for destinations abroad.

Ian Whitcomb, president of Irving Oil, called it a sad day for Canada, and the loss of a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Even before the Energy East announcement, Darling was expressing his distress about his city's finances, calling them a mess, and saying they face a $4.5-million shortfall this year.

Darling says his city needs a new deal and will be talking with the province and the federal government to seek help.

The Canadian Press