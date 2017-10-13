CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Showers
8°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

CBC Vancouver wins 3 Jack Webster Awards
CBC Vancouver wins 3 Jack Webster Awards

CBC Vancouver wins 3 Jack Webster Awards

October 12, 2017
Parents remember son as 'true northern boy' after man found guilty in his killing
Parents remember son as 'true northern boy' after man found guilty in his killing

Parents remember son as ‘true northern boy’ after man found guilty in his killing

October 12, 2017
Large fire breaks out on Mitchell Island in Richmond B.C.
Large fire breaks out on Mitchell Island in Richmond B.C.

Large fire breaks out on Mitchell Island in Richmond B.C.

October 12, 2017
Tech tool rates applicants on 'kindness' - not just credit score
Tech tool rates applicants on 'kindness' - not just credit score

Tech tool rates applicants on ‘kindness’ – not just credit score

October 12, 2017
Williams Lake woman shocked no one stopped to help man having heart attack
Williams Lake woman shocked no one stopped to help man having heart attack

Williams Lake woman shocked no one stopped to help man having heart attack

October 12, 2017
Welcome to The Cube: Vancouver gets its first virtual reality hub
Welcome to The Cube: Vancouver gets its first virtual reality hub

Welcome to The Cube: Vancouver gets its first virtual reality hub

October 12, 2017
It's 'very clear' Vancouver police must co-operate with watchdog, attorney general says
It's 'very clear' Vancouver police must co-operate with watchdog, attorney general says

It’s ‘very clear’ Vancouver police must co-operate with watchdog, attorney general says

October 12, 2017
Pop-up virtual reality 360 show promises Halloween horror
Pop-up virtual reality 360 show promises Halloween horror

Pop-up virtual reality 360 show promises Halloween horror

October 12, 2017

Canadian Press

Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 13

October 13, 2017

Small cities and their malls brace for pending Sears store closures

October 13, 2017

Trudeau to close first visit to Mexico with speech to country’s Senate

October 13, 2017

Alberta boosts funding to Calgary veterinarian program, cuts ties with WCVM

October 12, 2017

No injuries in Quebec train derailment

October 12, 2017

Saskatchewan NDP reviewing sex assault allegation against former candidate

October 12, 2017

CHEK Sports

Royals winning streak comes to an end, remain unbeaten in regulation
Royals winning streak comes to an end, remain unbeaten in regulation

Royals winning streak comes to an end, remain unbeaten in regulation

October 12, 2017
Hundreds of Island girls take part in Hockey Canada 'Long Game'
Hundreds of Island girls take part in Hockey Canada 'Long Game'

Hundreds of Island girls take part in Hockey Canada ‘Long Game’

October 12, 2017
The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL
The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL

The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL

October 11, 2017
From Beijing to the BCHL: Simon Chen's journey to the Cowichan Valley
From Beijing to the BCHL: Simon Chen's journey to the Cowichan Valley

From Beijing to the BCHL: Simon Chen’s journey to the Cowichan Valley

October 11, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th

October 10, 2017
Game On! - Oct. 8, 2017
Game On! - Oct. 8, 2017

Game On! – Oct. 8, 2017

October 08, 2017
Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon 2017 Live Stream Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

Death Cap Danger: World’s deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria’s Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

October 02, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media