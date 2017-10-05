Six stories in the news for today, Oct. 5

Six stories in the news for Thursday, Oct. 5

STUDY: WATCHING HOCKEY CAN BE HARD ON THE HEART

A new study suggests the excitement of watching one's favourite hockey team, either live or on TV, can have a profound effect on the cardiovascular system, in some cases even doubling the heart rate. The Montreal Heart Institute monitored the heart rates of Canadiens fans during games. It found that those watching on TV had an average increase of 75 per cent, while those attending a live game saw an average spike in their heartbeats of 110 per cent.

GOVERNMENT REVIEWING REFUGEE PROCESS: TRUDEAU

Ottawa is reviewing its handling of refugee claims following revelations that a Somali man accused in attacks in Edmonton had been ordered deported from the United States. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is trying to find out what happened with the case of Abdulahi Hasan Sharif. He is facing 11 charges, including five of attempted murder, that were laid after a driver hit an Edmonton police officer with a speeding car, stabbed him and then mowed down pedestrians with a cube van during a downtown police chase.

ONTARIO TO TABLE ANTI-SCALPER BOT BILL

Ontario is set to introduce ticket sale legislation today that would ban so-called scalper bots and impose new rules on reselling tickets. The Canadian Press has learned that it will be part of a larger consumer protection bill. An outcry from fans shut out of buying tickets to the Tragically Hip's farewell tour last year prompted the Ontario government to take a look at the issue. Scalper bots are designed to purchase large numbers of event tickets to be resold at a profit.

SUSPECT IN QUEBEC POLICE SHOOTING EXPECTED IN COURT

A 72-year-old man is expected in court today where he could face murder and other charges after a police officer was shot and a woman was found dead following an apparent domestic dispute. A 27-year-old Quebec provincial police officer remains in serious condition in hospital. He was shot when the suspect allegedly opened fire when police arrived at a home Tuesday night in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, southwest of Montreal.

TECH COMPANIES CLASH OVER DIGITAL DATA IN NAFTA

Some Canadian information technology companies are pushing back at warnings that the personal information of Canadians is being compromised in the NAFTA renegotiation. They see nothing wrong with a proposal by the United States that would forbid the storage of sensitive data in computing facilities on Canadian soil. They say data should be allowed to flow freely across borders, like other products, and that the privacy of Canadians would not be compromised.

NEW REPORT DUE TODAY ON WHALE DEATHS

A new report is expected today on what caused the deaths of six North Atlantic right whales this past summer. The Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative plans to release the study at a news conference in Charlottetown. The whales died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, an area that right whales do not normally frequent. Eleven right whales have died since June in the Gulf out of an estimated population of just 500.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The U.S. Department of Commerce will announce preliminary anti-dumping decision on Boeing's petition against Bombardier's CSeries.

— A Commons committee will hear an update on the issue of asylum seekers irregularly entering from the United States.

— The Parliamentary Budget Officer will post a report entitled "Fiscal Sustainability Report 2017."

— Two federal cabinet ministers will provide an update on the Phoenix pay system.

— Canadian Forces and Veterans Affairs will announce a Joint Suicide Prevention Strategy.

— Statistics Canada will release the Canadian international merchandise trade figure for August.

— The Royal Canadian Mint will unveils a new toonie commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

— The Toronto Maple Leafs will unveil four new statues honouring Charlie Conacher, Red Kelly, Frank Mahovlich and Wendel Clark.

