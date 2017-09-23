CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Finn rockers dream of bringing 'pure form of utopian socialism' back from B.C.
September 23, 2017
What Eleanor wanted: the divisive 'last will' of a hollow tree champion
September 23, 2017
Fire closes Surrey Central Station
September 23, 2017
'Like a ship in a sea of broken concrete': a reporter remembers 1985 Mexico quake
September 23, 2017
Global experiment in human connection hits Vancouver this weekend
September 23, 2017
DTES residents fear more park patrols would drive drug users 'into further isolation'
September 23, 2017
Female students at B.C. high school told their T-shirts 'kind of suggestive'
September 23, 2017
'Trump has scared the bejesus out of everyone': How Canada could win the Amazon sweepstakes
September 23, 2017

Canadian Press

Site C dam project draws criticism at Vancouver public input session

September 23, 2017

Montrealers rally in solidarity with Catalan independence movement

September 23, 2017

Alberta’s Notley says any fed tax changes need to balance fairness with growth

September 23, 2017

The Latest: Melania Trump encourages US athletes at games

September 23, 2017

Runners flock to Rimouski after Montreal marathon cancelled over heat concerns

September 23, 2017

Justin Trudeau pays tribute at funeral for Liberal MP Arnold Chan

September 23, 2017

CHEK Sports

Dan Price goes for his first career WHL coaching victory Friday for the Victoria Royals
September 22, 2017
Victoria Royals hope forward Jared Legien reaches his full potential this season
September 21, 2017
Western Speedway: A family affair
September 20, 2017
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
September 18, 2017
Top Stories

Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
September 06, 2017

