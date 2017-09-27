Sister of Alberta Williams, murdered in 1989, hopes for justice from inquiry

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly sunny
21°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Templeton Pool could shut down by 2023 under Vancouver Park Board aquatic plan
Templeton Pool could shut down by 2023 under Vancouver Park Board aquatic plan

Templeton Pool could shut down by 2023 under Vancouver Park Board aquatic plan

September 27, 2017
Two of B.C.'s worst wildfires cost insurers more than $127 million
Two of B.C.'s worst wildfires cost insurers more than $127 million

Two of B.C.’s worst wildfires cost insurers more than $127 million

September 27, 2017
China rising: One country's grand plan to dominate Canada's game
China rising: One country's grand plan to dominate Canada's game

China rising: One country’s grand plan to dominate Canada’s game

September 27, 2017
Former Olympic rower Harold Backer pleads not guilty to fraud in securities case
Former Olympic rower Harold Backer pleads not guilty to fraud in securities case

Former Olympic rower Harold Backer pleads not guilty to fraud in securities case

September 27, 2017
Court of appeal rules against Kinder Morgan, federal government on existing Trans Mountain Pipeline
Court of appeal rules against Kinder Morgan, federal government on existing Trans Mountain Pipeline

Court of appeal rules against Kinder Morgan, federal government on existing Trans Mountain Pipeline

September 27, 2017
Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Surrey, B.C.
Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Surrey, B.C.

Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Surrey, B.C.

September 27, 2017
Family umbrella business spanning 3 generations to close up shop after 82 years
Family umbrella business spanning 3 generations to close up shop after 82 years

Family umbrella business spanning 3 generations to close up shop after 82 years

September 27, 2017
2 youth face potential criminal charges for vandalizing school
2 youth face potential criminal charges for vandalizing school

2 youth face potential criminal charges for vandalizing school

September 27, 2017

Canadian Press

Rogers buys naming rights to Halifax plaza on site of former public street

September 27, 2017

Toronto transit apologizes for naming emergency simulation after bombing campaign

September 27, 2017

Defence asks Supreme Court to hear case of man charged with Cindy Gladue murder

September 27, 2017

Sister of Alberta Williams, murdered in 1989, hopes for justice from inquiry

September 27, 2017

‘Some progress’ made as contract talks resume between GM and striking workers

September 27, 2017

Soldier accused of sexual assault at a social event at Manitoba base

September 27, 2017

CHEK Sports

The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp

The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp

September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels

Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels

September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

September 25, 2017
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans

Vikes’ men’s basketball team ready to impress local fans

September 25, 2017
Royals' Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week
Royals' Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week

Royals’ Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week

September 25, 2017
Plays of the Week - September 25th, 2017
Plays of the Week - September 25th, 2017

Plays of the Week – September 25th, 2017

September 25, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis

September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
Victoria city manager out in shakeup

Victoria city manager out in shakeup

September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria

Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions’ arrival in Greater Victoria

September 11, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media