Singh meets MPs in Ottawa as he looks to name leader in the Commons

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh is spending his first day as the newly minted leader of the federal NDP meeting MPs individually as he prepares to name a leader in the House of Commons.

Singh, a provincial legislator who does not have a seat in the Commons, is expected to soon pick an MP to oversee the work of the federal caucus of 44 MPs.

He says he plans to immediately resign from the Ontario legislature.

NDP national director Robert Fox says for the time being Singh will be paid by the party — an amount yet to be disclosed — because he can't be paid through parliamentary channels.

Fox also says the new leader plans to visit every province and territory as part of an introductory tour leading up to the party's policy convention in February.

During the leadership race, Singh — a former criminal defence attorney — pitched proposals including decriminalizing drug possession and sex work.

The Canadian Press