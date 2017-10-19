CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Extreme wave warning issued for Pacific Rim park
October 19, 2017
Two SeaBus sailings cancelled after vessel fills with smoke
October 19, 2017
Are you ready to shake? Canada's largest earthquake drill at 10:19 a.m.
October 19, 2017
Neighbours help rescue woman from Surrey house fire that displaces family of 5
October 19, 2017
Shakeout 'and get out' in Campbell River earthquake drill
October 19, 2017
'A lot of us are having sleepless nights': friends want answers to Marpole double homicide
October 19, 2017
Listeria prompts recall of Agropur Comté cheese
October 19, 2017
'We have worn your music like a stitch over an open vein': Poet Shane Koyczan remembers Gord Downie
October 19, 2017

Canadian Press

Simple system fuelled Laval corruption, Crown tells Quebec mogul’s trial

October 19, 2017

Ontario politicians condemn Quebec law obliging citizens to uncover their faces

October 19, 2017

Philpott vows to settle dispute over school bus access for First Nations boy

October 19, 2017

Trudeau says it’s not up to federal government to challenge Quebec veil-ban law

October 19, 2017

New Brunswick Crown corporation seeks marijuana retail stores in 15 communities

October 19, 2017

Not something to grouse about: Calgary Zoo hatches 50 endangered birds

October 19, 2017

CHEK Sports

Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year
October 18, 2017
Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs
October 18, 2017
Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series
October 17, 2017
Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada's roster for U17 World Challenge
October 17, 2017
Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player
October 17, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16
October 16, 2017
Top Stories

New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts
October 18, 2017
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year
October 17, 2017
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017

