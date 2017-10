Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A series of weak low pressure systems have been crossing the south coast of BC, bringing mainly cloudy skies and a few showers to Vancouver Island.

Temperatures have been cooler, with highs in the mid-teens, and overnight lows from 5 to 8 degrees.

The next front will cross the Island on Sunday, October 1, but then behind it, high pressure is rebuilding, which will clear the clouds away and bring back the sunshine by early next week.

Veronica Cooper takes a look at your seven-day forecast.