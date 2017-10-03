Sherritt fined $1 million for coal mine discharges under the Fisheries Act

CALGARY — Sherritt International Corp. (TSX:S) is being fined $1 million after pleading guilty in provincial court to three counts under the federal Fisheries Act.

The Toronto-based company was charged five years ago over incidents where wastewater considered harmful to fish was allowed to flow from the Coal Valley Mine near Edson in west central Alberta into ecologically significant habitat for rainbow trout.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the charges were laid following an inspection in August 2012 of the open pit coal mine.

The practice was ordered to be halted. The ministry subsequently discovered that two other discharges into tributaries of the Athabasca River had occurred in 2011.

Sherritt investor relations director Joe Racanelli says the company installed new sediment control systems and initiated better management practices after the charges were laid.

He says the company is taking responsibility for the discharges even though it sold the mine in 2014.

The Canadian Press