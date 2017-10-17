Seven stories in the news for today, Oct. 17

Seven stories in the news for Tuesday, Oct. 17

———

BOMBARDIER PARTNERS WITH AIRBUS ON CSERIES JETS

Airbus Group is buying a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries program and will assemble the plane in the U.S. to avoid import duties. The partnership comes weeks after the U.S. announced 300 per cent preliminary duties on exports of the aircraft following a complaint from Airbus rival Boeing. Airbus will hold a 50.01 per cent interest in the CSeries partnership, Bombardier will own 31 per cent and the Quebec government's investment agency will hold 19 per cent.

———

LIBERALS TO TRIM SMALL-BIZ TAXES AMID BACKLASH

Facing a self-inflicted wound over its proposed tax changes, the Trudeau government has resurrected a campaign promise to cut taxes for small businesses. The rate will fall to 10 per cent in January 2018 and again to nine per cent in 2019. Doctors, lawyers, farmers and others have denounced the tax proposals, contending they'd hurt the very middle class Prime Minister Trudeau claims to be trying to help.

———

MOTHER RECOUNTS DAUGHTER'S KIDNAPPING

Her voice is shaky, a tremor that developed from stress that belies the strength of a desperate mother. To say that Lorinda Stewart lived through agony barely gets at the horrific ordeal she endured during the 460 days her daughter Amanda Lindhout was a hostage to ransom-demanding thugs in Somalia. Nor would it be right to assume the nightmare ended with their reunification. It was, in fact, just another beginning.

———

BELOVED 'TRAILER PARK BOYS' ACTOR DIES AT 71

John Dunsworth, known for his portrayal of Jim Lahey in the comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" and revered as a brilliant actor with a warm heart, has died at the age of 71. The news was confirmed in a statement posted on his Twitter feed Monday evening. His family says the actor died after a "short and unexpected illness." Condolences have poured in over social media, from fellow actors, comedians and musicians.

———

METIS WANT RECOGNITION FOR VETERANS

The president of the Metis National Council is urging Ottawa to formally recognize the contribution of Metis veterans in the Second World War before it is too late for remaining survivors to find redress and get post-war benefits. The timing is important because the ranks of surviving veterans are dwindling, said Clement Chartier. Many who advocated on this issue over the last 30 years have already died.

———

CLASSES REMAIN CLOSED FOR ONTARIO COLLEGE STUDENTS

Classes remain cancelled for about half a million students in Ontario due to a strike by faculty at the province's 24 colleges. The labour dispute involving more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians began late Sunday, after the two sides couldn't resolve their differences. Both sides say there are no talks scheduled to end the dispute. Many night classes continue despite the walkout.

———

ONTARIO BILL WOULD BAN MANDATORY HEELS AT WORK

An Ontario Liberal will introduce a bill today to ban the province's employers from requiring women to wear high heels at work. The private member's bill from Cristina Martins would amend the Occupational Health and Safety Act to protect workers from being required to wear unsafe footwear as part of dress and uniform codes. British Columbia has already banned mandatory high heels in the workplace.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls continues holding a hearing in Winnipeg.

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory meet in Toronto.

— CP Rail will release its third-quarter results.

— Leadership candidates for the United Conservative Party stage a debate in Lethbridge, Alta.

— Trial continues in Ottawa for Ali Omar Ader, charged in kidnapping of journalist Amanda Lindhout.

— Trial also continues in Ottawa for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in 2015.

— The Fraser Institute will release a report examining electricity costs and jobs in Ontario's manufacturing sector.

— Archeologists will unveil what they found while digging at the site of a pre-Confederation parliament in Montreal.

The Canadian Press