VANCOUVER — September home sales in Vancouver were up compared with year ago, however sales fell compared with August.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says there were 2,821 homes sold in the region last month.

That was up 25.2 per cent from 2,253 in September last year, but down 7.3 per cent from the 3,043 sold in August this year.

The board says the September sales were 13.1 per cent above the 10-year average for the month.

Board president Jill Oudil says the region's detached home market is balanced today, while apartment and townhome sales remain in sellers' market territory.

The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver was $1,037,300 in September, up 10.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

The Canadian Press