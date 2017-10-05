Scientists to release results from probes of dead North Atlantic right whales

CHARLOTTETOWN — There could be answers today on what caused the deaths of several endangered North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Veterinarians say they will release findings from necropsies, or animal autopsies, done on six of the carcasses found floating in the region throughout the summer.

The Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative plans to release its study at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown this morning.

About a dozen right whales have died in the Gulf since June — an unprecedented number of deaths for a marine mammal that is at risk of extinction with an estimated population of just 500.

Scientists say ship strikes and entanglements in fishing gear are the greatest threats to the slow-moving animals.

In August, the federal Fisheries Department announced new measures to improve the safety of whale migration in the Gulf, including rules around fishing gear and speed restrictions for large vessels.

The Canadian Press