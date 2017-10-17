School district supports call to forfeit football game because of head injuries

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick school district has come out in support of a high school football coach's decision to forfeit a game at halftime after nine players suffered head injuries.

Coach Marcel Metti of the L'Odyssee Olympiens halted a game last Friday against the Tantramar Titans with his team trailing 35-0.

Four Olympiens players had received body injuries, four declared concussions and four others displayed concussion symptoms but have since been cleared by a medical professional.

Monique Boudreau, superintendent of the Francophone South School District, says the coach made an informed decision in the best interest of the students.

The district recently adopted a new concussion protocol that says any player who receives a blow to the head must be cleared by a doctor before they can play again.

Andy Clark, president of the New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association, says officials have reviewed the game tape and have determined it was played within the rules of the game and there were no safety concerns.

The Canadian Press