CBC Regional News

Vancouver Park Board votes unanimously to work with First Nations to rename Siwash Rock
October 11, 2017
'It's just a sad story': Sears historian laments end of era
October 11, 2017
School trustees call for end to 'harmful and unfortunate' school rankings
October 11, 2017
Frustrations mount over dwindling B.C. orca population at DFO symposium
October 11, 2017
'I was not aware of what I was doing at the time,' says UBC attempted murder suspect
October 11, 2017
$1M raised by low-income vendors selling Hope in Shadows calendar
October 11, 2017
Hunters from B.C. First Nation harvest 6 animals in Jasper National Park
October 11, 2017
Watchdog asks B.C. Supreme Court to intervene in standoff with Vancouver police
October 11, 2017

Canadian Press

Supreme Court hears arguments over breath sample case in Edmonton

October 11, 2017

Saskatoon Health Region responds to proposed sterilization lawsuit

October 11, 2017

First Nations day students move towards settlement in residential school dispute

October 11, 2017

Alberta to ban people from under 18 from using UV tanning beds on Jan. 1

October 11, 2017

Manitoba may have wiggle room in carbon tax fight with federal government

October 11, 2017

Social conservative policies off limits at Ontario Tory convention

October 11, 2017

CHEK Sports

The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL
October 11, 2017
From Beijing to the BCHL: Simon Chen's journey to the Cowichan Valley
October 11, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th
October 10, 2017
Game On! - Oct. 8, 2017
October 08, 2017
38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners
October 08, 2017
Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs
October 08, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017

