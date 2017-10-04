Crown says Ontario man accused in triple murder case killed out of revenge

OTTAWA — A man who killed three women during a murderous rampage in the Ottawa Valley two years ago was motivated by revenge, a prosecutor alleged Thursday as he laid out the Crown's case against Basil Borutski.

Borutski, 59, is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk, and Nathalie Warmerdam.

Borutski had relationships with all three women, and had been charged and convicted of offences against Kuzyk in 2014 and against Warmerdam and her son in 2012.

The final jurors were selected in the case Thursday before Crown attorney Jeffery Richardson delivered his opening statement to the six-man, six-woman jury in an Ottawa courtroom.

"This trial is not a whodunit," Richardson said. "The evidence is overwhelming that Basil Borutski murdered Carol, Anastasia and Nathalie."

He said Borutski confessed to police the day after the murders, and told them the killings were all about "his kind of justice."

"Justice where women pay the ultimate price for using what Borutski says is a corrupt justice system against him," Richardson said.

Borutski is representing himself in the case but has so far refused to enter a plea or participate in the trial in any way. Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger entered a plea of not guilty on Borutski's behalf.

A defence lawyer has been appointed to ensure Borutski gets a fair trial, but he is not acting as Borutski's lawyer. Another lawyer will cross-examine witnesses who do not feel comfortable being questioned by Borutski himself.

Throughout the afternoon, Borutski sat motionless in the prisoner's box, wearing a white T-shirt with his grey hair and beard long and unkempt. During the proceedings, he mostly stared straight ahead, his eyes the only sign he was paying attention.

Two days before the killings, Borutski learned Culleton had renewed a relationship with a former boyfriend, Richardson told the jury. "He did not take this news well," he said.

The following day, Borutski confronted Culleton at her cottage on Kamaniskeg Lake, 200 kilometres west of Ottawa, and left her frightened.

Then, on the morning of Sept. 22, 2015, Borutski drove back to her cottage, broke in and strangled Culleton with a television cable. He then stole her car and drove 25 kilometres north to Wilno, Ont., where he shot Kuzyk in her kitchen with a shotgun. Kuzyk's sister, Eva, who was home at the time, fled the house to call for help.

Borutski then drove 30 kilometres east to the hamlet of Cormac, Ont., where Warmerdam lived with her son and daughter.

Richardson said there is video surveillance of Borutski arriving at the home, calmly walking up the driveway and entering the home. Warmerdam was eating breakfast in the kitchen and her son, Adrian, was on the sofa watching television but neither heard or saw Borutski.

Adrian heard his mother scream and saw her being chased by Borutski and he ran, hearing a gunshot. Warmerdam's body was found on the staircase.

"By 9:20 a.m., Borutski had murdered three women," Richardson said.

On Thursday, jurors will hear the first evidence in the case: the confession Borutski made to police on Sept. 23, 2015.

"I submit to you now that the truth is that Basil Borutski murdered Carol, Anastasia and Nathalie out of revenge," Richardson said as he wrapped up his opening statement.

"He thought about it before he did it and then he executed his plan perfectly."

The trial is expected to last until January.

— Follow @mrabson on Twitter

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press