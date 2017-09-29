Regina teen who aided in friend’s ex-girlfriend’s murder to be sentenced Nov. 7

REGINA — A teen who admitted lying about his role in the killing of a 16-year-old Regina girl will learn in November if he will be sentenced as an adult.

The Crown argued the teen, who was 16 when Hannah Leflar was repeatedly stabbed in her home in January 2015, should be sentenced as an adult to balance risk, public safety and rehabilitation.

Chris White said Friday that the teen, who is now 19, had maintained during his trial and in his sentencing hearing that he bore Hannah no ill will, but admitted this week he wanted her dead and knew Skylar Prockner was going to kill her.

Prockner, who is now 19, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced as an adult to life with no parole for 10 years, though he is appealing.

Defence lawyer Greg Wilson said the teen should serve his sentence in a youth facility, adding the teen made “bad choices” but was “remorseful."

Wilson said the day after the murder, the teen sent text messages comparing it to a violent video game. He said that's not how a mature adult acts, but shows “shortsightedness, immaturity and inappropriateness.”

Court has heard Prockner was upset after Hannah broke up with him in May 2014 and told his friends he wanted to hurt her. Prockner recruited the teen, who had been friends with Hannah, to follow her. He also told the teen to get her to meet him at her house the day she was killed. An agreed statement of facts says both teens had knives but only Prockner stabbed her.

Justice Leann Schwann will sentence the teen on Nov. 7.

She has three options — an adult sentence, a youth sentence or an IRCS order. A youth sentence for second-degree murder means the teen would serve four years in custody and three in the community.

The judge has discretion whether to apply time served on remand and reduce that seven years or ignore it all together.

An IRCS sentence would allow the teen to remain in a youth facility or in the provincial correctional system.

If sentenced as an adult, the teen would be transferred immediately to a federal penitentiary and would have no chance of parole for seven years.

