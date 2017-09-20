Regimental funeral to be held today for Mountie killed while helping motorists

MONCTON, N.B. — A regimental funeral will be held today in New Brunswick for a member of the RCMP killed in a collision last week when he stopped to help motorists change a flat tire.

Const. Frank Deschenes of the Nova Scotia RCMP was assisting the two occupants of an SUV when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser near Memramcook, N.B.

Deschenes was known as a dedicated Mountie who worked to educate the public about the need to slow down when driving past emergency vehicles.

The 35-year-old officer — originally from northwest New Brunswick — was a former member of the force's famed Musical Ride, and had just gotten married this summer.

There will be a procession of uniformed officers starting at 1 p.m. on Assomption Boulevard, marching to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Botsford Street.

Members of his family and the law enforcement community will attend the funeral starting at 2 p.m.

Books of condolence have been in place at RCMP detachments in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick over the past week and members of the force say they have been humbled by the outpouring of support.

The Canadian Press