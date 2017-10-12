Here’s Mark Roozendaal from The Preferred Homes Team at RE/MAX Camosun with the truth, tips, and tricks to keep you in the know on Island real estate.
Realty CHEK for October 12
on: In: CHEK
Related Articles
CBC Regional News
B.C. overdose deaths now surpass 2016 total, coroner says
October 12, 2017
Man dead after overnight fall from UBC construction crane
October 12, 2017
B.C. athlete tackles world Ironman championship in Hawaii
October 12, 2017
UBC Okanagan researchers combat smelly gases in wastewater treatment
October 12, 2017
Elderly woman unaccounted for after fire destroys Skaha Lake home
October 11, 2017
Canadian Press
Equifax takes down customer service page after reports of new hack
October 12, 2017
Giant rubber duck proved to be an economic boon, festival says
October 12, 2017
CHEK Sports
The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL
October 11, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th
October 10, 2017
Game On! – Oct. 8, 2017
October 08, 2017