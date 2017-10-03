RCMP uncover store of cocaine and 40,000 fentanyl pills in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Mounties have announced charges against two Metro Vancouver residents in connection with police uncovering a large shipment of cocaine and 40,000 fentanyl pills.

Police say they were alerted to a shipment coming to Vancouver in February 2016 and found three suitcases full of cocaine in a refrigerated container that arrived from Brazil.

RCMP say in a news release that officers intercepted two people shortly after discovering the drugs and gathered enough evidence to search an apartment in Richmond, B.C.

Police say they found a one kilogram brick of methamphetamine and bags of pills containing fentanyl, the opioid that has been largely responsible for the overdose death crisis sweeping the country.

Forty-eight-year-old Yan Chau Lam, also known as Andrew Lam, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to import, trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, while Gertrude Cheong of Vancouver faces trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Both accused have been released on bail and are scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 31.

The Canadian Press