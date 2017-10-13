RCMP charge suspect after manhunt in west-central Saskatchewan

MAIDSTONE, Sask. — RCMP have charged a suspect with firearm and robbery offences following a manhunt in west-central Saskatchewan.

Police say Jeremy Buffin, who is 29, was arrested near Maidstone Thursday morning.

The manhunt involved a Mountie tactical unit, officers from seven RCMP detachments, a dog team, police drones and an aircraft.

The search was sparked by a shooting and two carjackings in the Edmonton area.

RCMP say they were looking for a second suspect but are now not sure if a second person was involved.

Buffin has appeared in North Battleford court on robbery with a weapon, pointing a firearm, flight from police and other charges.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have scaled back their search for a second suspect but are warning people in the area not to lower their guard.

"At this time a second individual has not been located and it is unknown if a second individual was involved in this incident," RCMP said Friday in a release.

"We are remaining vigilant and are asking the public to do the same."

Edmonton police and Alberta RCMP began the search early Thursday after a vehicle was stolen and shots were fired at a hotel in the suburb of Sherwood Park, sending one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck.

Later that night, police responded to a carjacking with a shotgun at a gas station. Both stolen vehicles were found abandoned and one had been set on fire.

RCMP warned the suspect could be armed and dangerous and said people should stay clear of areas with a heavy police presence and report anything suspicious.

At least two schools in the area — Chief Little Pine School and Chief Poundmaker School — were locked down, and the lobby of the Paynton post office was locked because of the incident.

The Canadian Press