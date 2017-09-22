QuickList: August inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.4 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.2 per cent (1.0)

— Prince Edward Island: 2.3 (1.8)

— Nova Scotia: 1.1 (0.9)

— New Brunswick: 1.8 (1.4)

— Quebec: 1.1 (0.9)

— Ontario: 1.5 (1.2)

— Manitoba: 0.9 (0.9)

— Saskatchewan: 1.7 (0.8)

— Alberta: 1.1 (1.0)

— British Columbia: 2.0 (1.9)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 0.6 (0.6)

— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 0.4 (0.8)

The Canadian Press