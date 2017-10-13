Quebec health minister’s son arrested after hit and run involving cyclist

MONTREAL — The son of Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette has been arrested in connection with a hit and run involving a cyclist in Montreal.

Police say the driver had a suspended licence and was behind the wheel of his father's car.

Barrette confirmed the arrest in a short statement, saying he found out only this morning about Geoffroy Barrette's arrest and that he did not know his son's licence was suspended.

He says he's shocked and that his first thoughts are with the victim and his family.

Montreal police, who haven't identified the suspect, say the 23 year-old man was taken into custody at 5 a.m. today for questioning.

The cyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police tracked down the vehicle a few kilometres away after witnesses noted the plates on the vehicle.

Barrette says he'll stand by his son but that he will have to answer for his alleged actions.

The Canadian Press