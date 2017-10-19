Quebec education minister says sex-ed should be mandatory in all schools

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Rain
10°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

B.C. Green legislation seeks green light for ride hailing
B.C. Green legislation seeks green light for ride hailing

B.C. Green legislation seeks green light for ride hailing

October 19, 2017
Anti-abortion protest sparks debate at B.C. college
Anti-abortion protest sparks debate at B.C. college

Anti-abortion protest sparks debate at B.C. college

October 19, 2017
Stolen sandwiches and a BC Ferries holdup: man found guilty in series of armed robberies
Stolen sandwiches and a BC Ferries holdup: man found guilty in series of armed robberies

Stolen sandwiches and a BC Ferries holdup: man found guilty in series of armed robberies

October 19, 2017
Canada deploys submarine to Japan for the first time in a half century
Canada deploys submarine to Japan for the first time in a half century

Canada deploys submarine to Japan for the first time in a half century

October 19, 2017
Volunteers decorate for Diwali, prepare for 10,000 people to come to Surrey temple
Volunteers decorate for Diwali, prepare for 10,000 people to come to Surrey temple

Volunteers decorate for Diwali, prepare for 10,000 people to come to Surrey temple

October 19, 2017
'Something went horribly wrong': RCMP investigating timeline of deadly ammonia leak in Fernie
'Something went horribly wrong': RCMP investigating timeline of deadly ammonia leak in Fernie

‘Something went horribly wrong’: RCMP investigating timeline of deadly ammonia leak in Fernie

October 19, 2017
B.C. man mistakenly declared dead in bureaucratic mix up
B.C. man mistakenly declared dead in bureaucratic mix up

B.C. man mistakenly declared dead in bureaucratic mix up

October 19, 2017
'Come work for me somebody,' Chilliwack businesses struggle to find labour
'Come work for me somebody,' Chilliwack businesses struggle to find labour

‘Come work for me somebody,’ Chilliwack businesses struggle to find labour

October 19, 2017

Canadian Press

Quebec education minister says sex-ed should be mandatory in all schools

October 19, 2017

Quotes about Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s blind trust announcement

October 19, 2017

Accused killer breaks self-imposed silence, has questions for victim’s sister

October 19, 2017

PM briefs premiers on NAFTA developments, as more ministers bound for U.S.

October 19, 2017

Gord Downie ‘like a Terry Fox in the modern day,’ says doctor

October 19, 2017

Here’s a look at the Trudeau government’s tax-proposal adjustments

October 19, 2017

CHEK Sports

Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year
Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year

Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year

October 18, 2017
Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs
Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs

Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs

October 18, 2017
Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series
Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series

Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series

October 17, 2017
Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada's roster for U17 World Challenge
Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada's roster for U17 World Challenge

Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada’s roster for U17 World Challenge

October 17, 2017
Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player
Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player

Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player

October 17, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16

October 16, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts
New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts

New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts

October 18, 2017
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year

Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year

October 17, 2017
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

Death Cap Danger: World’s deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria’s Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

October 07, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media