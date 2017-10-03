Quebec artist union says Netflix deal hard to defend; wants Ottawa to ensure funding

MONTREAL — Canada's French-language artist union says Heritage Minister Melanie Joly's funding deal with Netflix is becoming increasingly difficult to defend.

Union president Sophie Pregent said today after a meeting with the minister that Joly underestimated the anger her government's new cultural policy would create among artists across the country.

Pregent says Joly favoured U.S. streaming giant Netflix over the country's artistic communities.

She adds the government should modify current laws to ensure proper long-term funding for artistic productions in Canada.

The deal with Netflix sees the company investing $500 million over five years on Canadian productions.

Joly says she has the power to ensure the company fulfills its end of the bargain.

Artists say the federal government is giving Netflix an unwarranted subsidy by not forcing the company to pay taxes like it does in many other countries around the world.

The Canadian Press