Psychologist at sentencing hearing describes youth who had part in girl’s death

REGINA — A psychologist says a youth who is now being sentenced for second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar showed signs of depression, ADHD and trauma during their first meeting.

Dr. Danielle DeSorcy said the youth, who was 16 at the time of the crime but is now 19, had an unstable home life and was used to “fending for himself.”

DeSorcy said she has seen the teen act differently when surrounded by his peer, and when asked to evaluate text messages he sent after the murder, she characterized them as "proud."

Leflar was ambushed and stabbed to death at her home by Skylar Prockner in January 2015 after she broke up with him.

Prockner, who is now 19 and was sentenced as an adult, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life with no parole for 10 years, though he is appealing.

Court has been told the youth, who the Crown is seeking to have sentenced as an adult, was in the room when Leflar was killed, smashed her cellphone, procured the knife that was used, and later disposed of it and then retrieved it again.

DeSorcy said the chances of the youth re-offending are medium to low.

The Canadian Press