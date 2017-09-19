VANCOUVER — A proposed ban on balloons at any beach, park or community centre has been rejected by the Vancouver Park Board.

The ban was proposed as a way to stop balloons from entering the ocean and harming animals.

The motion, put forward by board commissioner Stuart Mackinnon, said sea and land animals frequently see deflated balloons as a source of food, especially sea turtles, birds and dolphins.

It also said strings or ribbons attached to balloons are just as harmful to animals.

Proponents of the ban said it takes years for the rubber to break down in the environment and these products also create choking hazards for children.

But critics, including several children’s entertainers, argued that community events would suffer and businesses would lose money if the ban was adopted. They said proper education is a better solution. (News1130)

The Canadian Press