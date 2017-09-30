Pro- and anti- immigration protesters face off in duelling rallies

MONTREAL — Pro- and anti- immigration protesters are facing off in duelling rallies today.

Members of the right-wing group Storm Alliance announced a series of rallies outside border crossing points and government buildings to protest what they call the destructive policies of Justin Trudeau's government.

In turn, many pro-refugee organizations have announced their own gatherings to counter Storm Alliance's message, which they say is hostile to immigrants and refugees.

In Quebec, about 200 members of Storm Alliance traded insults across a police line with a group of pro-refugee protesters outside the St-Bernard-de-Lacolle border station.

Authorities announced the border crossing, which has been a processing point for thousands of refugee claimants who have walked across the Canada-U.S. border in recent months, was temporarily closed on Saturday.

Other gatherings were planned in Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

The Canadian Press