Vancouver has recorded its sixteenth homicide of 2017.

A news release from Vancouver police says a man was stabbed while walking on a busy section of Commercial Drive, near First Avenue, at around 9:30 Thursday night.

Const. Jason Doucette says the man was rushed to hospital, where he died.

The victim appears to be in his 30s, but Doucette says his identity is not yet confirmed.

Based on information collected so far, detectives say the attack does not appear random.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

The Canadian Press