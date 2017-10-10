Politicians criticize Trudeau’s reaction to critics of Energy East demise

EDMONTON — Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not go after critics of the cancelled Energy East pipeline project, but should look to his own actions.

Scheer spoke in Edmonton about Trudeau's recent social media comments accusing those critics of using the project's demise to stoke national divisions.

Scheer says the issue does not stoke divisions because all of Canada would have benefited from the project.

Last week, TransCanada said it was shelving the pipeline project because of a change Trudeau's government made to the regulatory review.

The review was to consider potential greenhouse gas emissions from producing and processing the oil the pipeline would have transported.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says it's arrogant for Trudeau to lay blame.

But new federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the regulatory move was the right decision, because energy projects must meet Canada's goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Canadian Press