QUESNEL, B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a woman died hours after being arrested by police in Quesnel.

The Independent Investigations Office says they have been deployed following an in-custody death in the small city in central B.C.

RCMP say officers were called for reports of an assault early Sunday morning and arrived to find a female victim who they alleged was breaching a court-imposed condition.

The woman was arrested and taken to the local detachment where she was examined by paramedics before being transferred to hospital.

RCMP say the woman, who has not been identified, died Monday morning.

Police in Quesnel are now investigating her death as a homicide and have two people in custody, and the Independent Investigations Office is looking into whether the actions of police had anything to do with the woman's death.

The agency probes all officer-involved deaths and serious injuries throughout B.C.

The Canadian Press