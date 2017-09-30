Police investigate shooting death of man near shopping mall in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say they're investigating a homicide at a north Toronto shopping mall for the second time in one month.

The most recent shooting at the city's Sheridan Mall took place on Friday evening when an injured man was found behind the shopping centre.

Toronto police say the victim, 32-year-old John Trevor Paul, was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Aug. 31, a shooting that began in the parking lot and eventually spilled into the mall itself left 22-year-old Jovane Clarke dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says that at this point there's no reason to believe the two incidents are connected.

Police have released security footage of three suspects in Paul's death and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

They also released an image of a light-coloured pickup truck that the suspects may have used.

Douglas-Cook says the incident happened near a footbridge that leads to a residential area.

"There oftentimes are people in and around that area," she says. "If they can call us, it's always helpful."

Clarke's death remains unsolved, and police have said they believe he was targeted for attack.

