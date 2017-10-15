WATCH: Break out those umbrellas because you’ll need one this week! Ceilidh Millar has your long range forecast.

Enjoy the clear conditions this Sunday because today will be the driest day of the week! A low-pressure system packing significant moisture is moving towards the southern sections of the province. This system prompted rainfall warnings for some central communities in B.C. on Sunday. The weather maker will reach us by Monday, with 40 to 50 milimetres of rain forecast for both the West and North Island.